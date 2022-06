LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A local woman accused of trying to kill two high school students is expected to enter a guilty plea Wednesday.

The incident happened near Basic High School in Henderson in March. Fatima Mitchell allegedly blamed the two for fighting with her daughter and struck the two girls with her SUV, police said.

Her attorney said she plans to plead guilty to a reckless driving charge. The lawyer says they also plan to seek a mental health evaluation and probation.