LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A woman with an extensive history of arrests for theft, prostitution, and trespassing is once again facing charges. This time she is accused of stealing money and expensive jewelry during a “trick roll” two years ago at a Las Vegas resort, according to her arrest report.

The alleged crimes happened on Sept. 9, 2021, at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas hotel. Jaydn Nicole Edwards, 23, is facing charges of theft, conspiracy to commit theft, and a probation violation.

According to police, a trick roll is a common terminology in the prostitution subculture to describe theft against a person who has sex with a prostitute.

Police documents state Edwards and a female accomplice went with three men to a hotel room where they shared drinks and food. One of the men asked his friend to take approximately $25,000 in cash, a check for $35,000, and a rose gold Rolex worth $30,000 to his sister’s hotel room so it would be safe.

The man put the items in his pocket and left but was approached in the hallway by one of the women and asked to stay with her in the room. He told police the two had sex and he fell asleep leaving his pants with the money and watch on the floor, the report stated.

When he woke up several hours later, the man who asked him to put the items in another hotel room asked about the items. At that point, it was discovered the money and watch were gone, according to the documents.

Jaydn Nicole Edwards, 23, is facing charges of theft, conspiracy to commit theft, and a probation violation. (Credit: LVMPD)

Police reviewed surveillance video from the hotel that showed Edwards and her friend, identified as Quansae Rutlegde, leaving the hotel around 7 a.m.

Fingerprints in the room as well as the video helped police identify the suspects whose photos were part of a photo lineup. The report said the victim identified both women as the two that were in the hotel room.

Edwards was arrested on Aug. 22 and remains in the Clark County Detention Center. She has a hearing on Sept. 5 to revoke her probation and a preliminary hearing on Sept. 7.

Her arrest history 2018. She accepted a plea deal on charges of grand larceny, prostitution in March 2023. The charges were reduced to attempted grand larceny.

Rutlegde is facing charges of theft and conspiracy to commit theft.