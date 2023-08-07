LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A stabbing in the southwest Las Vegas valley is being investigated by police after they said the incident “appeared to be related to road rage.”

Las Vegas Metropolitan police investigate stabbing near Judith Steele Elementary School and Nevada Trails Park in southwest Las Vegas valley on Aug. 7, 2023. (KLAS)

Las Vegas Metropolitan police investigate stabbing near Judith Steele Elementary School and Nevada Trails Park in southwest Las Vegas valley on Aug. 7, 2023. (KLAS)

Las Vegas Metropolitan police investigate stabbing near Judith Steele Elementary School and Nevada Trails Park in southwest Las Vegas valley on Aug. 7, 2023. (KLAS)

Las Vegas Metropolitan police investigate stabbing near Judith Steele Elementary School and Nevada Trails Park in southwest Las Vegas valley on Aug. 7, 2023. (KLAS)

It happened on Monday, at 3:33 p.m. after it was reported that a person had been stabbed near Nevada Trails Park and Judith Steele Elementary School near Rainbow Boulevard and Warm Springs Road.

Police told 8 News Now a woman is accused of stabbing a man near the park.

The man then returned to the school after the incident and was then taken to a hospital, police said.

The woman initially left the scene but returned after officers called her. She was then taken to into police custody.