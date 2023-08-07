LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A stabbing in the southwest Las Vegas valley is being investigated by police after they said the incident “appeared to be related to road rage.”
It happened on Monday, at 3:33 p.m. after it was reported that a person had been stabbed near Nevada Trails Park and Judith Steele Elementary School near Rainbow Boulevard and Warm Springs Road.
Police told 8 News Now a woman is accused of stabbing a man near the park.
The man then returned to the school after the incident and was then taken to a hospital, police said.
The woman initially left the scene but returned after officers called her. She was then taken to into police custody.