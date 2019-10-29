Report: Woman accused of ramming RV into casino claimed she was owed money

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 50-year-old woman accused of intentionally driving an RV through the front doors of the Cannery Casino in North Las Vegas uttered that the casino owed her money and had removed her from the property for trespassing the previous day, according to the arrest report.

A 66-year-old custodian who was cleaning the inside of the entry way was struck by the RV and critically injured. Jennifer Stitt, who is listed as transient on the report, is facing charges of attempted murder with the use of a deadly weapon.

Jennifer Stitt, 50, faces an attempted murder charge. North Las Vegas Police say she intentionally drove into an entrance at the Cannery Casino on Oct. 25, 2019.

According to the report, Stitt crashed into the casino at 5:15 a.m. on Oct. 25. Initially the custodian was trapped between the glass of the second entrance way and the motor home. Stitt accelerated again pushing through the second glass entrance and running over the custodian. He was trapped under the vehicle and had to be rescued.

The report said Stitt exited the RV and laid down on the floor. She was taken into custody.