Woman accused of ramming RV into casino appears in court

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The woman accused of intentionally ramming an RV into a casino and critically injuring an employee made her initial court appearance Wednesday morning.

Jennifer Stitt, 50, was arraigned in North Las Vegas Justice Court. She is facing a charge of attempted murder with the use of a deadly weapon and a charge of battery with the use of a deadly weapon resulting substantial bodily harm.

A 66-year-old custodian was critically injured when Stitt drove through an entrance at the Cannery Casino on Oct. 25. According to the arrest report, she told police the casino owed her money. She had been removed from the property the previous evening for trespassing.

Stitt will be represented by a public defender. She is due back in court on Nov. 13 for a preliminary hearing.