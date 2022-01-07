Woman accused of pushing man off bus to his death takes plea deal

Cadesha Bishop (Photo: LVMPD)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A woman accused of pushing an elderly man off a bus to his death in 2019 has taken a plea deal. The man who died was 74-year-old Serge Fournier.

Cadesha Bishop was originally facing a murder charge and grand larceny charge for stealing a rental car. But she was later indicted on different charges including abuse and battery.

With this agreement she is pleading guilty to one count of abuse of an older/vulnerable person resulting in substantial or mental harm or death. The initial charges were 2 of that charge + battery resulting in substantial bodily harm.

Her sentencing is scheduled for February 18, 2022.

