Woman accused of plowing car into visitors on Las Vegas Strip found incompetent to stand trial

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — There is yet another trail delay in the case of Lakeisha Holloway, the driver who is accused of intentionally ramming a car into tourists, injuring dozens and killing one. She was found incompetent to stand trial.

The crash happened on a Las Vegas Strip sidewalk in Dec. 2015. Holloway’s trail. She pleaded not guilty to murder and dozens of other felony charges. Her trial was scheduled to start in the summer of 2019 but was delayed until 2020 due to her mental condition. There have been several delays in this case.

The Clark County District Court issued an order of commitment March 24, “The Court finds the Defendant incompetent, and that she is dangerous to herself and to society and that commitment is required for a determination of her ability to receive treatment to competency and to attain competence, and good cause appearing.

Holloway will be treated at a state facility.