LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas woman ended up dead after confronting another woman for offering to give her children a ride to school last week.

Lahela Kaiwi-Brewer, 27, is facing an open murder charge for allegedly shooting and killing 32-year-old Jamie Chase on Friday morning.

According to an arrest report, when Las Vegas Metropolitan police arrived at the home on Dennis Way near Mountain Vista Street and Tropicana Avenue, Chase was dead in the street with a gunshot wound to her head. Brewer was found hiding in her bathroom.

Chase received a call from her son saying that Brewer had offered him and his brother a ride to school when she saw them walking that morning, the arrest report said. The son on the phone said he refused the ride but his brother accepted.

A witness, whose name was redacted in the arrest report, told police that Chase did not know Brewer and did not trust her so they drove to Brewer’s home to confront her.

Brewer later told police she knew the children and considered them family friends, according to the report.

Based on video surveillance from a neighbor’s camera and witness statements, Chase and the passenger, arrived at Brewer’s home shortly after the phone call.

Brewer answered the door and Chase began yelling at her and told her not to interact with her children. When Brewer attempted to close the door, Chase stopped it with her foot and entered the home where she pushed Brewer to the floor, according to the report. She then walked out of the home toward her vehicle.

Brewer told police she then retrieved her revolver and walked out of the house toward Chase, the report said. During this time, Brewer’s dogs got out of the home and got into Chase’s vehicle. Brewer told police that Chase and the unnamed witness were standing behind her and “she had nowhere to go.”

Brewer told police Chase pushed her twice toward the vehicle and she felt in fear of her life and may have blacked out. Brewer said wasn’t sure how it happened but she fired the revolver once, hitting Chase in the head, according to the report.

Moments after the shooting, Brewer was heard on video saying “Oh my god, I’m so sorry. I didn’t mean to,” the report stated.

Brewer was one of the people who called 911 to report the shooting, telling call takers that she had shot someone in the head, the report said.