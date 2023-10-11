LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A woman is accused of stealing money orders from multiple apartment complexes in Las Vegas, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Mariela Meza, 34, worked for apartment complexes as an assistant manager or leasing agent, which police said allowed her access to tenants’ money orders. Police also allege Meza would deposit the money orders into bank accounts in her name or cash them at payday loan establishments across the valley.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s Financial Crime Section is searching for businesses that may have employed Meza throughout 2023.

Those with information can contact the police by email at: FinancialCrimes@LVMPD.com.