Woman accused of killing UNLV professor charged in ex-husband’s death

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A woman accused of killing a UNLV professor in 2016 has now been charged with the murder of her husband 11 years prior.An arrest warrant was issued for Rita Colon this week after police took a closer look at her ex-spouse’s death.

Now, she’s awaiting extradition in Peru.

Edwin Colon Jr. died from a stab wound to the neck in 2005 at a home near Ann Rd. and Camino Al Norte. According to an affidavit, his death was ruled a suicide.

Eleven years later, Leroy Pelton was found stabbed to death in 2016 inside of his Henderson home. His death remained a mystery for a while.

Leroy Pelton

“Who would do this to such a nice caring man?” said LaChasity Carroll, a former student.

The prime suspect was Pelton’s girlfriend, a woman named Rita Colon.

“You don’t expect that to be the demise of someone so well known and loved in the community,” said Carroll.

That’s when police took a second look at Edwin’s death. According to the affidavit, Rita gave conflicting stories to investigators the night of Edwin’s death.

“Evidence at the scene show a struggle ensued leading up to Edwin’s death,” the affidavit states.

Pelton was a professor emeritus at UNLV. His death shocked the community.

“He was just the sweetest man ever. I think a lot of the students adored him, respected him and were very eager to learn in his classroom,” she said.

According to the affidavit, the wound on Edwin’s neck did not appear to be self inflicted due to the entry angle and location.

Police believe Colon tried to access Pelton’s retirement account after he was killed before fleeing to Peru with her mother and daughter.