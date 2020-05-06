Woman accused of killing teen in hit-and-run crash released on $5,000 bail

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The woman accused of killing a 15-year-old in a hit-and-run last month was released on bail Tuesday. Metro Police said 34-year-old Crystal Helm struck and killed Akadian Frankopoulos while he was walking in a crosswalk at the intersection of E. Tropicana Avenue and Morris Street, east of Nellis Boulevard.

According to Metro police, witnesses said a red Acura MDX, driven by Helm, was traveling west on Tropicana and failed to stop for the 15-year-old boy who was attempting to cross the street in a marked crosswalk. The driver’s side of the car struck the teen.

Police said Helm left the scene of the crash, did not attempt to help the teen, and didn’t report the crash. Helm was later found by police, arrested, and booked into Clark County Detention Center.

Helm who’s charged with the duty to stop at the scene of an accident involving death or personal injury, failure to yield or exercise due care to a pedestrian, and failure to render aid at the scene of the accident, was released on a $5,000 bail Tuesday.

Her next scheduled court appearance is set for July 16.