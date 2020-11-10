Woman accused of killing her 2 children due in court Tuesday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Amanda Sharp Jefferson is due to appear in Las Vegas Justice Court Tuesday morning. This will be her first court appearance following her arrest on Friday for the death of her two young daughters.

Jefferson is facing two counts of murder in the deaths of her 1-year-old and 2-month-old daughters. Both girls were discovered by their father when he went to the mother’s apartment. According to the arrest report, Jefferson told him she drowned the children.

The father, Jaykwon Singleton, told police she was acting strange a few weeks earlier but seemed fine when he saw her the evening prior to the girls’ bodies being discovered.

Police said Jefferson denied having any children and said someone must have left the bodies in her apartment and staged it to look like the children lived there, according to the arrest report.