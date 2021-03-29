Woman accused of killing ex-girlfriend’s friend sentenced to 3-10 years

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A woman accused of stabbing and killing her ex-girlfriend’s friend in December 2019 was sentenced to 3-10 years in prison. Grissel Gonzaga was found guilty on the following charges:

Felony voluntary manslaughter

Felony battery with use of a deadly weapon, resulting in substantial bodily harm

During the incident, the victim, 28-year-old Travis Smith, called Metro dispatch, reporting he had been stabbed in the abdomen. Arriving patrol and medical crews found him suffering from an apparent puncture wound and head trauma.

It happened at a residence in the 9600 block of Pine River Lane near Silverado Ranch and Pollock Drive.

Smith was transported to St. Rose Siena, where he succumbed to his injuries.

An arrest report revealed Alexa Incandella began speaking to the 911 dispatcher after Smith lost consciousness and stopped breathing. Arriving officers found her suffering from lacerations and a bloody nose.

Gonzaga reportedly called police and told them she’d been involved in a fight at the same time Incandella was on the phone with 911 emergency dispatch reporting the stabbings.

Gonzaga forced her way into Incandella’s home through a sliding glass door, the report said. She found the victims together in a bedroom upstairs, and police say a “struggle ensued,” and Gonzaga attacked the victims with a knife.

During an interview with Metro, Incandella told police she’d dated Gonzaga for two years, and they lived together at the home where the crime took place.