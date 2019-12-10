Woman accused of killing ex-girlfriend’s friend denied bail

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Grissel Gonzaga, the woman accused of killing her ex-girlfriend’s friend, appeared before a judge in court Tuesday. The public defender’s office asked for a $30,000 bail, but the judge denied that request, so Gonzaga was denied bail.

Over the weekend, Metro Police said 29-year-old Gonzaga, 29, killed 28-year-old Travis Smith to death.

LVMPD Dispatch received a call around 5 a.m. Saturday from Smith who reported that he had been stabbed in the abdomen.

Patrol officers and medical personnel arrived at the 9600 block of Pine River Lane near Silverado Ranch and Pollock Drive and found Smith suffering from an apparent puncture wound and head trauma.

When officers arrived at the scene they found Alex Incandella also suffering from lacerations and a bloody nose. She told police the suspect, Gonzaga, had left the residence, and she didn’t know where she went.

Incandella was treated on the scene. Smith was transported to St. Rose Sienna emergency room where he died from his injuries.

An arrest report released Monday said Incandella said she had been in a dating relationship with Gonzaga for two years, and they lived together in the residence where the crime took place. A month prior to the incident, Gonzaga and Incadella broke up, and Gonzaga returned the keys to the house and moved to California.

Incandella stated she and her three young children were the only ones who lived in the house. According to the report, Incandella said Smith was a friend who came over to give her a ride to work, but then Smith convinced her to stay home and not go in. Hours later, she and Smith were in bed together when the crime happened.

The children were in the bedroom at the time, as well.

Gonzaga was booked for open murder, burglary and domestic battery with use of a deadly weapon. She also already had a pending domestic violence case involving Incandella before the brutal crime. Gonzaga’s case with be back in court on Dec. 12.

The family of Travis Smith invites the public to leave a message in memory of his life. A GoFundMe account was set up for his funeral expenses.