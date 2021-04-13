Woman accused of hitting, killing tow truck driver will plead not guilty

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A woman accused in the death of a tow truck driver last month will plead not guilty in the case.

Evidence was presented during Colette Despain’s preliminary hearing Tuesday and the case is now set to move to trial.

Despain is being charged with leaving the scene of a deadly crash on March 9 that resulted in the death of tow truck driver Ryan Billotte, 48.

During the hearing, the prosecution called five witnesses. The first was the Nevada Highway Patrol administrative assistant who took the report from Despain the day after the crash. She testified that the 51-year-old filled out a report saying she was involved in a crash the night before.

Colette Patrice Despain (Nevada Highway Patrol)

The defense focused on how cooperate Despain was, stating that she shared pictures of her van. The NHP administrative assistant also said that Despain did not ask many questions, which is according to her, not common. Often times, she said people inquire about the process once the form is turned in.

The second witness was an NHP trooper who responded to the scene on the 215 Beltway near South Decatur Boulevard. He was also present when Despain was questioned on March 10.

Her next court date is set for April 15 at 8 a.m.

