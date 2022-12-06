LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The woman accused of hitting two people on a bicycle is facing DUI and reckless driving charges. This is the fourth time in the past 15 years, she is facing those charges, according to court documents. However, in this case, two people were injured.

Karen Kurmas, 53, is facing two felony counts of DUI and two felony counts of reckless driving.

The crash happened on Saturday, Dec. 3 around 4 p.m. in the intersection of Charleston and Nellis boulevards.

According to the arrest report, witnesses said Kurmas was traveling southbound on Nellis and went around another vehicle that stopped at the light and ended up hitting a bicycle with two people that was in a marked crosswalk at Charleston. The two people were transported to the hospital.

Kurmas told Las Vegas Metropolitan police she takes medications for certain health issues and is under the care of a doctor. The specific health information she gave police was redacted in the report. According to the report, the officer speaking with Kurmas said her eye pupils were dilated and her speech was “mumbled and rapid” and she had to be asked multiple times to clarify her answers.

The report said a Standardized Field Sobriety Test was offered to Kurmas but it does not say whether she took the test. Following the crash, she told first responders her legs were injured and she had to be physically removed from the vehicle.

Kurmas was transported to the University Medical Center to have her injuries checked.

Based on her driving pattern prior to the crash, her disposition, and her self-admission to taking multiple medications, she was arrested for suspicion of impaired driving.

Court documents show that Kurmas has three previous cases involving her driving and suspected impairment or recklessness. In 2008, she pleaded to a reduced charge of misdemeanor reckless driving. In 2010, she received a DUI 1st offense and pleaded no contest, and again in 2011, she received a DUI 1st offense and pleaded no contest which means she didn’t admit guilt but accepted the conviction.

In all of those cases, she was ordered to attend DUI school, attend a victim impact panel, and in the third case, she was ordered to attend AA meetings twice a week for one month.

Kurmas posted bail Tuesday morning and was released from Clark County Detention Center. She has been ordered not to operate any motor vehicle. Her next court date is Dec. 12, 2022.