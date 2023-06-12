LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A woman accused of trying to hide evidence after she hit and killed a pedestrian in January 2023 was sentenced to prison Monday.

According to court documents, Joanna Meza, 20, agreed to a plea deal in May 2023 that reduced the initial charges she was facing to one charge — failure to stop at the scene of a crash involving death or personal injury.

Following the crash on Jan. 21, 2023, that left 24-year-old Rakiyah Poole dead, Meza was also facing charges of reckless driving and concealing evidence.

Family members of Rakiyah Poole were at the sentencing for Joanna Meza. (KLAS)

A judge sentenced Meza to 5 to 15 years in prison and said she would be eligible for parole after five years.

“I am very sorry for the stupid mistake I made,” Meza said in court as she apologized to the family and court. “I want to let you know, your Honor. I take full accountability for my actions.”

The crash occurred on E. Lake Mead Boulevard near Mt. Hood Street when Poole exited a vehicle and attempted to cross Lake Mead, outside of a marked crosswalk and against the traffic signal, and was struck by Meza’s car.

Surveillance video captured footage of Meza attempting to wipe away evidence of the crash from her car and then driving at a “high rate of speed” through the crash scene again as she fled the area.

Police were able to locate Meza and her damaged car hours after the crash. She told police she was “panicked” and that’s why she didn’t stop.