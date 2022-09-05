LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas woman accused of drinking at least five shots of tequila before a deadly crash is expected to face a judge on Tuesday.

Lisa Geurino, 38, is accused of speeding in a Jeep when she ran the stop sign on June 1, at the intersection of Centennial Parkway and Shaumber Avenue, according to police.

Geurino’s car hit a Volkswagen ID.4 with the Palmatier family inside, an arrest report stated.

Stephen Wayne Palmatier Jr., 37, was killed. His wife, who was driving, and their two children were taken to the hospital. One of the children, a three-year-old boy was critically injured.

Geurino faces charges of DUI resulting in death, DUI resulting in substantial bodily harm, two counts of reckless driving resulting in substantial bodily harm, and leaving the scene of a crash.