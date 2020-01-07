Woman accused of causing wrong-way driving crash at I-15 and Goodspring Road death ruled a suicide

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The person accused of causing a deadly wrong-way driving crash 2-weeks ago death was ruled a suicide. According to the Clark County Coroner, 23-year-old Cecily Coreen Camarena was traveling on I-15 northbound near Goodsprings Road in Jean around 10:30 p.m.on Dec. 21.

NHP says Camarena’s car, which was traveling on the wrong side of the road, crashed into a tractor trailer. The crash closed the area for nearly 10 hours.

No one else was hurt. There’s no word on what caused Camarena to take her life.

