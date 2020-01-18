Woman accused of causing deadly wrong-way crash on I-215 at Charleston was allegedly driving under the influence

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The woman accused of causing a deadly wrong-way driving crash last month was driving under the influence, a report released Friday by Nevada High Patrol said.

The wreck occurred on Dec. 22 on I-215 at Charleston Boulevard. According to troopers, 26-year-old Ashley O’Neil and her front-seat passenger were traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of I-215 when her Nissan Sentra entered the path of another Nissan. That Nissan was driven by 41-year-old Roshonda Sawara Thornton.

NHP said the two cars crashed, and O’Neil’s car struck the front of Thornton’s vehicle. Troopers said Thornton died from the crash at the scene.

There were a total of four people involved in the crash. The injuries for two of the passengers are as followed:

One person suffered a fractured ankle, a large laceration requiring stitches in his leg and a minor abrasion.

A second person suffered a fractured wrist, fractured ankle, fractured ribs, and required internal abdominal surgery.

O’Neil was also injured in the crash and had to be intubated at the hospital. NHP said while she was being extricated her from her vehicle, troopers smelled odors of intoxicating beverages emitting from inside of her vehicle.

A search warrant was issued for samples of O’Neil’s blood so that it could be tested to see if she was driving under the influence. It was determined that she was and O’Neil was booked on the following charges:

3 Counts of Driving Under the Influence resulting in substantial bodily harm and death

Disobey One Way Sign

She was booked into the Clark County Detention Center. Her bail has been set at $75,000.