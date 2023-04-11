Police release photos of woman they say is involved in burglarizing southwest valley drug stores. (LVMPD)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Las Vegas Metropolitan police are searching for a woman accused of burglarizing drug stores in the southwest Las Vegas Valley while at the check-out counter.



Police stated in a release that the woman is suspected of selecting one item from a shelf close to the checkout area and then proceeding to pay for the item.

Once the cashier opens the cash register police said the woman then reaches over the counter and takes money out of the register.



Two photos of the woman in the alleged acts were also released by police along with a third close-up photo of the car she has been seen driving away in. The car is described as a gray-colored Hyundai 4-door sedan with a panoramic roof, police stated.



Those with information can call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online by clicking HERE.