LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A woman is facing charges of arson and animal cruelty in the burning of a $2 million Las Vegas home in April.

Tarica Brown, 34, was arrested Monday, July 10, at Harry Reid International Airport after investigators received a tip that she would be flying from Atlanta to Las Vegas. She was taken into police custody as she left the airplane.

On April 24, 2023, at 2 a.m., Las Vegas Fire & Rescue crews responded to the fire in the 7500 block of Yonie Court, near Charleston Boulevard and Buffalo Drive. Firefighters said heavy smoke and fire were found coming from the second floor and roof. During a search of the 7,000-square-foot home, a dead cat was found.

After investigating the scene and multiple interviews, it was determined the cause of the fire was arson. Investigators said they identified Brown as a suspect and learned she fled to Florida but were tipped that she planned to return to Las Vegas on July 10.

Brown was booked into Clark County Detention Center on the following charges: First-degree arson, willful/malicious torture/maim/kill dog/cat/animal, residential burglary, and domestic battery.

According to court records, Brown has an extensive history of arrests and convictions dating back to 2013 which include trespassing, prostitution, and a DUI charge in May where she is scheduled to go to trial in September.

Brown is out of jail on bail. She is due to appear in court on the most recent charges on Aug. 17, at 8:30 a.m.