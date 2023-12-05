LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A woman is accused of arson following an apartment fire that displaced 21 people in the central Las Vegas valley, according to police.

Mariza Arteaga Muller, 41, was arrested by Las Vegas Metropolitan police and faces charges of first-degree arson and false statements to obstruct a public officer in this case.

It happened on Dec. 4 at 4255 West Viking Road shortly before 9 a.m.

Fire investigators have determined the damage cost estimate on the fire is approximately $2 million.

On Monday, dispatchers received a report of smoke and flames at Shadowbrook Apartment Homes complex near the intersection of Viking and Wynn roads in central Las Vegas. When Clark County Fire Department officials arrived, they found the building engulfed in flames. Flames were visibly shooting through the roof of one of the apartment buildings.

A fire burned apartments at a complex near the intersection of Viking and Wynn roads in central Las Vegas Monday morning. | (Ryan Matthey/KLAS)

The structure’s roof was removed for safety as crews attempted to knock down the fire. At approximately 9:26 a.m., fire officials said crews were able to knock down the blaze.

According to fire officials, no one was killed in the fire, although the building was reported as a total loss, impacting approximately 15 apartment units. Fire officials said 18 adults, three children, and 10 animals were displaced due to the fire. No injuries were reported.

Clark County firefighters work to extinguish a blaze that burned apartments at a complex near the intersection of Viking and Wynn roads in central Las Vegas Monday morning. | (Ryan Matthey/KLAS)

The Red Cross of Southern Nevada is assisting a total of 32 people as a result of this fire. Anyone who was affected and needs help should call 1-800-RED CROSS.