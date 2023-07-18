LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The woman who faces animal cruelty charges after leaving nine pit bull mix dogs, seven of which were puppies, inside two vehicles during an extreme heat warning told police she was trying to sell them but got evicted and left the dogs in two vehicles, according to her arrest report.

One adult dog and one puppy died as a result. Katrina Brazil, 47, appeared in Las Vegas Justice Court Tuesday morning for her arraigment. She is charged with two charges of willful/malicious torturing/maiming/or killing of a dog, cat, or any animal and nine charges of torturing/injuring/abandoning/or starving an animal.

Las Vegas Metropolitan police responded to Motel 6 on Dean Martin Drive, near Tropicana Avenue, on Friday, July 14, around 3 p.m. after receiving a call from a witness who was attempting to help Brazil in the parking lot. She told police there were two dead dogs and other dogs in distress. The witness said she attempted to splash cool water on the dogs and described Brazil as acting erratically “by placing a lifeless puppy into ice water and then placing living puppies on top of it,” according to the report.

At the time this took place, the National Weather Service reported the temperature was 111 degrees. Officers found the dead adult dog in the backseat of a truck and the dead puppy in the backseat of a car belonging to Brazil. No water or bowls were found in either vehicle. Police provided the living dogs with water and air-conditioned vehicles.

Brazil told police she was aware of the extreme heat but lost track of time because she was collapsing and packing dog cages for transport. The report stated Brazil estimated she left the dogs in the vehicles for 30 minutes or longer but said both vehicles were running and had A/C. She admitted to police she didn’t think of moving the dogs to the air-conditioned motel room.

Another witness, who helped with the dogs, said he heard the engine of one vehicle running but wasn’t sure if the air conditioning was on or functioning.

Documents said Brazil told police, she and her boyfriend had bred the dogs and were going to sell them to but got evicted two days earlier and were staying at the motel for two nights before they planned to take the dogs to stay at a friend’s home. She said she was waiting for her boyfriend to be released from jail before transporting the dogs, even though she told police all nine would have fit in her vehicle.

Necropsy exams will be performed on both dead dogs to confirm they died from suspected heat stroke.

Brazil remains in Clark County Detention Center as of Tuesday at 10 a.m.