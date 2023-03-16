LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are searching for a robbery suspect who was last seen entering a business in the southwest Las Vegas valley on Wednesday.

Woman accused in southwest Las Vegas valley on March 15, 2023.(LVMPD/KLAS)

Woman accused in southwest Las Vegas valley on March 15, 2023.(LVMPD/KLAS)

It happened at approximately 2:12 p.m., at a business near the 7000 block of South Rainbow Boulevard near Warm Springs.

The female suspect is accused of demanding money while threatening the

employees’ lives, according to police.

The woman is described as being in her late 20s, approximately 5’7”, thin build, black zip-up jacket, black hoodie, black pants, white shoes, gray gloves, and black sunglasses.

Those with information can remain anonymous, by calling Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or

visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com.