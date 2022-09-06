LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A woman is facing an attempted murder charge following a shooting in North Las Vegas.

It happened on Tuesday around 8 a.m. near Carey Avenue and MLK Boulevard.

Officers said they responded to a call of a shooting incident in the 2300 block of Cambridge Elms Street.

Further investigation revealed that a neighboring residence had a domestic disturbance that lead to a shooting.

Police later arrested 36-year-old Ashlee Allyn Washington on several charges including attempted murder, destroying property, discharging a gun, possession of a controlled substance, and carrying a concealed weapon without a permit.