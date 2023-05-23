Erika Covington and Arionna Taylor are suspects in a homicide at a hotel near the Las Vegas Strip. (Credit: LVMPD)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas woman accused of murdering a man in a Caesars Palace hotel room and stealing his belongings with another woman told police she had no memory of the incident, according to an arrest report.

On Monday, May 15, at around 11:30 a.m., officers with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department were called to Caesars after a hotel security officer found a body in one of the hotel rooms.

Arriving officers found a man who had been shot in the room. Medical personnel pronounced him dead on the scene. He was identified as Bryan Angel Altamirano-Solano, 25.

According to the Clark County Coroner’s office, Altamirano-Solano died from a “penetrating gunshot wound of the left chest and ruled a homicide.”

The report stated that checkout time for the hotel is at 11 a.m. A housekeeper entered the room around 11:19 a.m., where she found his body and called security.

The room that Altamirano-Solano was found in was registered to an unnamed woman, who told police that she had met Altamirano-Solano through a “textnow” app and that their relationship had grown to the point where she agreed to meet Altamirano-Solano at the Caesars Hotel.

According to the report, the woman met Altamirano-Solano at the hotel where they went to the room she booked and had sex. At around 1:30 a.m. on May 15, she decided to go home to be with her children and Altamirano-Solano walked her out to her car.

She told police that she assumed Altamirano-Solano went back to the hotel room for the night. She tried to message him later in the day, but he never answered.

According to the report, Altamirano-Solano was seen on surveillance video at around 2:14 a.m. talking with two women in the valet area who then followed him back to the room.

Footage shows the three walking into the hotel room at around 2:36 a.m., the report stated. Just a few minutes later, at 2:48 a.m., the two women can be seen running from the room with a bag that the victim was seen carrying into the hotel when he checked in.

In the hotel room, detectives found a cartridge casing bearing the headstamp “HORNADY.” A report linked that casing to another LVMPD incident, a domestic violence fight on South Pecos Road on May 10.

According to the report, one of the victims in that report was a woman named Arionna Taylor, who matched images of the suspect at Caesars from surveillance footage.

A review of Taylor’s Instagram showed a post made on May 14 in which Taylor can be seen wearing the same clothing and hairstyle as one of the women in the surveillance footage.

According to the report, a second woman in the Instagram post was identified as the second woman from the footage. She was identified as Erika Covington.

On Wednesday, May 17, Covington and Taylor were taken into custody at an apartment on Simmons Street. During a search of the apartment, detectives located a Glock magazine and the clothing allegedly worn by the two women on surveillance footage.

During an interview with Covington, she initially denied any involvement. When shown surveillance photos, she agreed that she was in the footage and told police that Taylor spoke to the male in valet through a translator app, as he did not speak any Spanish.

When Covington was asked about what happened in the hotel room, she requested a lawyer and the questioning stopped.

In an interview with Taylor, she told police that she had bad memory due to a car accident, and could not recall a lot of details. She identified herself from the surveillance footage but again stated that she had no memory.

When confronted with additional details about the homicide, she told them that she “didn’t recall” and that detectives “needed to do their job.”

Both women face charges of open murder, robbery, conspiracy to commit murder, and conspiracy to commit robbery. Both remain in the Clark County Detention Center and are scheduled to be in court on June 22.