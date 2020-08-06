Woman accused in DUI crash that killed 2 teen girls misses second court appearance

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The woman accused of driving drunk and causing a deadly crash was expected to make her first court appearance Thursday morning but she is still hospitalized.

Ebone Whitaker, 38, was due to make a court appearance after missing one earlier this week due to injuries she suffered in the crash. She is now scheduled to appear Aug. 10.

Whitaker, who was allegedly drunk, hit and killed Citlali Mora and Nelly Amaya-Ramirez, both 16-years-old, on Monday evening near Maryland Parkway and Katie Avenue. Police say Whitaker lost control of her car and hit the girls who were in a marked crosswalk. Whitaker is facing charges of DUI causing death and reckless driving.

Following the crash, police posted this message on social media.

A horrific and 100% preventable fatal crash took the lives of two juvenile pedestrians at Maryland Parkway/Katie. Both were crossing the street when a suspected impaired driver plowed into them in the crosswalk. 3 juveniles killed in one day!! #WakeUpLasVegas @LVMPD pic.twitter.com/gbjqmIohf6 — LVMPD Traffic Bureau (@LVMPD_Traffic) August 4, 2020

A memorial where the girls were killed has grown and Wednesday night family and friend held a vigil.

“Our police force needs to step up, our legislation needs to step up and make this so horrific of a crime that they will punish these people with a horrific time,” said James Johnson, friend.