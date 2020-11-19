DUI driver who struck, killed 2 teen girls due to be sentenced

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A woman who admitted to taking drugs and drinking prior to a crash that killed two teen girls over the summer will be sentenced Thursday.

Ebone Whitaker, 38, agreed to a plea deal in September and pleaded guilty to one count of DUI resulting in death and one count of reckless driving.

Whitaker lost control of her SUV and struck Citlali Mora and Nelly Amaya-Ramirez, both 19, as they were crossing the street at Maryland Parkway and Katie Avenue.

Whitaker is facing 10 to 25 years in prison.