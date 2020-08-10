Woman accused in deadly DUI crash that killed 2 teen girls due in court Monday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The woman accused of drinking and doing drugs before hitting and killing two Las Vegas teenagers one week ago today, is due in court this morning.

Ebone Whitaker, 38, has yet to make her first court appearance. She missed two court dates last week because she was in the hospital with injuries from the crash.

Whitaker faces several charges, including DUI resulting in death and reckless driving.

According to an arrest report, Whitaker admitted to having two beers, heroin, PCP, marijuana and meth before the deadly crash at Maryland Parkway and Katie Avenue. A witness at the crash scene said Whitaker looked “out of it.”

Citlali Mora and Nelly Amaya-Ramirez, both 16, were hit and killed as they crossed a street in a marked crosswalk.

The arrest report said Whitaker’s vehicle struck a sign, drove onto the sidewalk, went through the crosswalk and hit another car. In all five vehicles were involved in the crash.