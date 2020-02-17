Woman accepts plea deal in case of missing woman found buried in concrete

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A woman connected to the murder case of 24-year-old Esmeralda Gonzalez has pleaded guilty to accessory to murder in a plea deal with prosecutors.

Esmeralda Gonzalez was reported missing in May 2019. Her body was found in Oct. 2019.

According to court records, 32-year-old Lisa Mort agreed to the guilty plea in exchange for the state dropping two previous drug charges that were not related to the murder case.

The body of Gonzalez was found on Oct. 8, 2019 encased in cement in a wooden box dumped in the desert. She had been reported missing in May 2019.

Esmeralda Gonzalez’s body was found encased in cement in a wood box structure.

Christopher Prestipino, 46, and Cassandra Garrett, 39, both face murder, kidnapping and conspiracy charges in the case. Prestipino is Mort’s boyfriend.

Christopher Prestipino appears in a Las Vegas courtroom.

According to court records, while Prestipino was out on bail and Mort was in jail on the two drug charges, the two spoke with each other on the phone even though they were ordered not to have any contact.

Detectives recorded phone conversations. The recordings revealed that Mort tipped off Prestipino after detectives visited her with questions about Gonzalez. Mort encouraged him to flee.

Mort’s sentencing is set for April 1.