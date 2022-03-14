LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas woman has accepted a plea deal in the 2021 fentanyl death of another woman.

Aria Styron, 21, entered a guilty plea to a voluntary manslaughter charge last week. She faces a maximum of eight years in prison under terms of the agreement. She remains in the Clark County Detention Center as she awaits sentencing.

Styron had been charged with second-degree murder. Metro police took her into custody outside of a Summerlin movie theater in October, records showed.

Adrianna Folks, 21, was found dead at home by her father on March 4, 2021. A piece of tinfoil with what was believed to be an Oxycodone pill and residue was found next to her body, according to court documents. The residue on the tinfoil later tested positive for fentanyl, a powerful illicit opioid 50-to-100 times more potent than morphine.

The coroner ruled Folks died of fentanyl toxicity.

Styron will face a minimum of one year in prison, a possible $10,000 fine and possible restitution when she is sentenced on April 29.

Police said Folks’ boyfriend had died of an overdose in January of 2021 and that Styron’s boyfriend had also died of an overdose in October 2020. Styron is not connected to those overdoses, police said.

Investigators began investigating Styron and found she was allegedly selling drugs on Snapchat, a social media platform where messages and photos disappear after viewing, with the screen name “yungdrugaddict.” Detectives said they saw pictures and videos of Styron “advertising what she claimed to be Xanax” for sale, court documents said.

Investigators later obtained a search warrant for Styron’s Snapchat account, finding Styron would buy marijuana, Xanax and Oxycodone and sell them, police said.