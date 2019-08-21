Woman, 75, avoids prison but must pay $58K restitution in Medicaid fraud

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 75-year-old woman got three years probation on a Medicaid fraud conviction announced today by the Nevada Attorney General’s office.

Betty A. Williams of Las Vegas received a suspended sentence of 364 days in prison, but will have to pay $58,630 restitution along with 40 hours of community service. The sentence was handed down by District Court Judge Valerie Adair.

Williams, an office manager for Nevada Optical Clinic, was held responsible for fraudulent claims for services that were never provided. The fraud occurred between January 2014 and December 2017. The office failed to maintain adequate records for Medicaid.

“My office will hold health care professionals accountable when they defraud Nevada’s Medicaid program,” said Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford. “My team works hard each and every day to make sure public assistance programs are accessible to all Nevadans, and not being abused.”

In addition to the other parts of Williams’ sentence, her conviction on Medicaid fraud may also exclude her from future participation in Medicaid and Medicare.