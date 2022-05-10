LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas woman who was hit by a vehicle while crossing outside of an unmarked crosswalk in the west part of the valley has died from her injuries.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office identified the woman as Caitlin Finney, 34.

According to police, Finney was hit by the driver of a Dodger Charger on May 2, along Charleston Boulevard east of Heavenly Hill Court.

The crash occurred when Finney entered the travel path of the Dodge and was hit.

On Tuesday, May 10, the coroner’s office notified police that Finney had died from her injuries.

Her death marks the 52 traffic-related fatality in LVMPD’s jurisdiction for 2022.