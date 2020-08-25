Woman, 23, killed in personal watercraft crash near Laughlin

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A crash on the Colorado River involving two personal watercraft on Friday killed a 23-year-old New York woman, according to a report today from the Nevada Department of Wildlife.

Tammie Lynch, a passenger on one of the watercraft, was transported from the scene near Laughlin to a medical center in Bullhead City, Arizona, where she was declared dead.

The man who was driving the other watercraft, Samir Hernandez, 35, was arrested and charged with operating under the influence resulting in death and involuntary manslaughter. Game wardens who responded to the scene questioned Hernandez, who is from Los Angeles, and the operator of the watercraft Lynch was riding on, and found Hernandez to be under the influence.

“Accidents like this are exactly why we are so adamant that you never, never drink and operate a boat,” said Game Warden Captain Brian Bowles, boating law administrator for Nevada. “Alcohol impairs a boater’s judgment, balance, vision, and reaction time and is the leading contributing factor in recreational boater deaths.”