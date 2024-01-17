LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 22-year-old Las Vegas woman died in a crash in the shoulder area of I-15 northbound, just south of the Cheyenne off-ramp.

According to Nevada State Police, the crash was reported around 2:15 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 13.

Troopers said a 2020 Chevrolet pickup truck was traveling north in the far left lane and failed to stay in the travel lane and struck a 2015 BMW disabled on the left shoulder causing both vehicles to strike a median wall.

The woman, Suzanne Chapel, a passenger in the BMW was pronounced dead at the scene. The drivers of both vehicles were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The crash is under investigation. This is the first fatal crash of 2024 for the Southern Command of the Nevada State Police Highway Patrol.