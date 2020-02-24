Woman, 21, killed near Premium Outlet Mall North identified

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The woman killed while walking in a crosswalk near the Premium Outlet Mall has been identified as 21-year-old Lisa Alyssa Mokhtari from Paris, France.

The woman was killed Saturday evening while crossing Grand Central Parkway at Charleston Boulevard.

According to Metro police, the driver of a Prius traveling northbound on Grand Central failed to stop at the red light and struck a pickup truck traveling westbound on Charleston. The Prius spun around and struck Mokhtari.

She was transported to University Medical Center where she died of her injuries.