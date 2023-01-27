LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 19-year-old woman was reportedly in critical condition Friday afternoon after being hit by a car while crossing the street, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan police.

Just after 10 a.m. Friday, a 2004 Infinity G35 was driving east on Stewart Avenue approaching the intersection with Ronald Lane, near Pecos Road, while the victim was walking south trying to cross Stewart at the intersection, according to police.

The woman crossed into the car’s path of travel and was struck. No information was given about who had the right of way.

She was taken to a nearby hospital where she remains in critical condition. The driver of the car, who was only identified as a juvenile, did not show any signs of impairment.

The crash was the second vehicle versus pedestrian crash on Friday morning. Less than an hour before this crash, another pedestrian was hit by a car in the southwest valley, police said. That pedestrian died of their injuries.

No other details were released.