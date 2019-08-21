Wolfson to host prosecutors for national gun violence summit in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson will host a prosecutors’ summit, “The New Norm: Mass Shootings in America,” on Oct. 4 in Las Vegas.

The Prosecutors Against Gun Violence (PAGV) summit will gather 80 to 100 prosecutors from around the country. It is not open to the public, and the site has not been announced.

“Our community is still healing from the 1 October mass shooting,” Wolfson said. “I am priveleged to host this important summit, so that we are able to share with other jurisdictions across the country what was learned from that tragedy, and the steps that have been taken to prevent anything of its kind in the future.”

Gun safety will be in the news all week with the Tuesday two-year anniversary of 1 October, a gun safety forum with Democratic presidential candidates on Wednesday and the PAGV summit on Friday.

A statement from PAGV’s co-chairs, Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance and Los Angeles City Attorney Mike Feuer, said, “Our nation’s children are growing up today in an America where mass shootings in our schools, houses of worship, workplaces and entertainment venues are commonplace — this cannot be. Our upcoming summit in Las Vegas will convene prosecutors from across the country with an array of experts in public safety, mental health, domestic terrorism and other fields to tackle the uniquely American problem of mass shootings.”

In connection with the summit, PAGV is partnering with the William S. Boyd School of Law at UNLV to produce a white paper on the issues of mass shootings in the United States.