Wolfson announces intent to run for re-election to Clark County DA post

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson announced Thursday he will seek re-election in 2022.

“I have had the privilege of serving this community as the district attorney since 2012. I am proud of what we have accomplished, and I feel strongly that there is still work to be done,” Wolfson said.

Wolfson — and other district attorneys across the nation — have been under increased pressure over the past year as communities have scrutinized police following the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police. In Las Vegas, lawyers and members of victims’ families have called for Wolfson to act by charging police officers in several cases.

Wolfson’s announcement comes far in advance of the March 2022 deadline to file to run for office.

A news release announcing his candidacy said, “Wolfson is committed to continuing his work as the district attorney and wants the community to know his intentions now.”

“There are several reform initiatives I created that are well under way,” he said. “However, there are several other projects I still want to see through to completion. Reform requires action, and I look forward to continuing my efforts in this area.”

The criminal justice system is facing a backlog of 450 murder cases, caused by operating restrictions on courts that came with the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Wolfson is committed to overseeing the reduction in that backlog as soon as possible,” according to the announcement.

Public safety remains his top priority, and he continues to focus on stronger approaches to reducing

violent crimes.

“As a ’21st century prosecutor,’ Wolfson has also worked diligently to bring true reform to the justice system,” the announcement said. “He created several programs, which he refers to as “smart reform” to address areas in which the criminal justice system is lacking. Programs such as Project Redirect and Hope for Second Chances have been successful, and continue to provide an opportunity for offenders to get services they need and avoid jail by participating in diversion programs aimed at addressing the underlying issues associated with criminal activity.”