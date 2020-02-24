Wolfgang Puck Players Locker celebrates grand opening with red carpet event

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Downtown Summerlin is home to a new sports restaurant! Wolfgang Puck Players Locker will celebrate their grand opening on Monday night with a red carpet event.

Attendees will be able to catch the five Vegas Golden Knights players involved in the restaurant partnership; including Alex Tuch, William Karlsson, Deryk Engelland, Shea Theodore and Reilly Smith.

Other celebrities expected to walk the red carpet include Vegas entertainer Criss Angel, VGK owner Bill Foley and the rest of the Golden Knights team.

The ribbon cutting will be at 5:15 p.m. and the red carpet starts at 5:30 p.m.

The restaurant is located in Downtown Summerlin at 10955 Oval Park Drive.

8 News Now attended the soft opening of the restaurant back in January.