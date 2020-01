LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Something tasty is cooking up in downtown Summerlin.

Golden Knights charismatic star Alex Tuch is helping transform the Wolfgang Puck Bar and Grill into a family friendly sports restaurant. Five players collaborated on the project to bring the first ever sports restaurant lounge to Las Vegas for everyone to experience.

Las Vegas Now’s Mercedes Martinez got a hard hat tour of the future ‘Wolfgang Puck Players Locker.’