LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The WNBA All-Star games in Las Vegas may be sold out but the WNBA LIVE Fan Fest is open to everyone and it’s free.

Dozens of current and legendary WNBA players will be in Las Vegas for the big game. Fans will get a chance to see some of them at the second annual WNBA LIVE fan fest which is an interactive experience that combines the sport with culture, art, tech, and more.

WNBA Fan Fest begins Friday, July 14 at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas. (KLAS)

Fans will be able to play pick-up basketball games, get their nails done with WNBA logos and themed colors, and get some one-of-a-kind WNBA merchandise, a lot of which can be personalized and customized.

WNBA LIVE fan fest runs Friday, July 14, and Saturday, July 15, starting at 10 a.m. each day. WNBA LIVE fan fest will be held in the Mandalay Bay Convention Center’s Bayside rooms.