Witness still ‘shaken up,’ gives new details in deadly convenience store shooting

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — We have new information from a witness regarding yesterday’s altercation at a convenience store that led to a deadly shooting. The witness says it was the victim who instigated the altercation.

The incident happened at a Speedee Mart convenience store just east of UNLV, near McLeod Drive and Tropicana Avenue.

The Speedee Mart is back open today, after being closed for the majority of the night.

8 News Now Reporter Victoria Saha was at the market earlier today and met a woman who was inside the store at the time of the shooting.

Back on scene at Speedee Market where an altercation led to a deadly shooting last night. One witness tells me it was the victim who instigated it. I’ll have more tonight at 4 and 5 @8NewsNow #8NN pic.twitter.com/vB407h5sNr — Victoria Saha (@VictoriaSaha) November 10, 2021

This witness is still shaken up from yesterday and says she only agreed to speak with 8 News Now off camera.

The woman says an argument started between two customers over who was going to the cash register next.

She continue that she was paying at the register when a young woman was about to pay, but a man said he was next in line.

The witness says the woman stepped back and apologized and that’s when the man started yelling slurs and threw a soda can at her.

Police didn’t provide many details but said that after the altercation with the customer, the woman left and came back with a man who had a gun.

That man allegedly shot the male customer and ran off. With no arrests made, the community is on edge.

“I feel like I can’t even leave my house now except going to work,” Anthony Hansberry, a local who lives in the area.

The 48-year-old man who was shot died at the hospital. Those who live nearby say he was homeless and would go to Speedee Mart often.

Police have not given any description of the suspect, but you are asked to call the police if you have any information.