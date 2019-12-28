Witness recounts horrific scene of fiery crash that killed three family members

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A local family has been torn apart after a crash killed three of its members last night. Seven cars were involved in the incident, three of which burst into flames. The crash happened near Durango and Desert Inn Thursday night.

Metro Police said reckless driving is the cause and that speed played a factor. The driver who caused the crash died at the scene

8 News Now spoke with a man who tried to help save lives. Steve Brown shot video of the horrific crash, and it’s a memory that continues to play in his head.

“This easily is the worst I have seen,” Brown said, “… I stood on the corner, and I was watching as they pulled out a little girl. She was traumatized by the incident; she was screaming.”

He can’t imagine what the child is going through, just one day after one of the year’s most joyous holidays.

“She had Christmas the day before prior, and now she has family members who are not in her life anymore. I can’t imagine how difficult that is.”

A GoFundMe revealed the identities of the three who were killed. Donna Martinez, 48, her daughter Amanda Martinez, 29, and her granddaughter Layla Martinez-White, 4, were killed when the Dodge Journey they were in was hit by a Mazda 6.

“As soon as the flames started, heroes were running down Desert Inn to save whoever,” recounted Brown.

Emilio Martinez, 17, and a 10-year-old, identified as ‘Destiny,’ were pulled from the car and remain at the hospital.

“It makes you think about how precious everything is,” said Brown.

As he revisits the intersection where broken car parts linger, he can’t help but think about how this didn’t have to happen.

“We need to take care of ourselves and other people to avoid needless stuff like this from happening.”

The GoFundMe has raised over $17,000 and will pay for the family members’ funeral expenses.