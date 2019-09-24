Witness recalls deadly weekend crash near Cheyenne, Buffalo

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Several people were injured, and one woman was killed after a man reportedly ran a red light near Cheyenne and Buffalo over the weekend. The driver, 32-year-old Gabriel Haas, is facing ten counts of reckless driving and DUI.

“Nothing was stopping him. Nothing. No brakes, no nothing. It’s like he didn’t even see the light. Didn’t care,” said Tony Alamia, a witness to the deadly crash.

Alamia was the person who called 9-1-1.

“It was red for the guy who blasted through the light and just right in front of me — ‘boom!’ Just an explosion, that was it,” Alamia said.

Haas crashed his Tesla into a Honda CRV. A woman was killed, and another man was injured.

“We get this type of activity, with the speeding, all the time. People are just a little bit ahead of themselves. This is the end result,” said Antonio McKibbins.

Haas’ car spun out of control hitting four other people. They all survived.

“It was a split second missed if I would have edged out there a little more,” said Alamia.

Residents say speeding is a huge problem in the area. They’re actively looking for solutions.

“All these scenarios are going through my head, and I can’t get them out,” said Alamia.

Haas is expected to appear in court for his arraignment on Wednesday. He remains in the hospital.