Witness describes shooting at Fashion Show mall

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Too close to home, that’s how a witness described a robbery that turned deadly at Fashion Show Mall Friday.

Police first responded to a call of a shooting at the Fashion Show parking garage at 1:30 p.m. on New Year’s Eve.

“It appears we had a couple of citizens, a husband a wife. they were exiting their vehicle when they were approached by a suspect, an argument ensued over trying to steal property,” said Lt. Dave Valenta with the Las Vegas Metro Police Dept. “I believe it was a purse.”

Witness Dave Goodwin was parking his car inside the garage.

“A big pop happened, and it sounded like a tire had popped, and I didn’t think anything of it,” said Goodwin. “Then I heard a scream at the same time.

During the struggle, the suspect shot the 66-year-old woman. She was taken to the hospital but later died.

“It’s one of those things where you have to be aware of your surroundings,” added Goodwin. “I could’ve been driving in and saw the people and be oblivious became I’m looking for a parking spot or something with people walking, they could’ve been in plain sight.”

The suspect left the scene. Shortly after 6 p.m., that’s when police responded to another robbery turned shooting at the Palace Station garage.

“All I have right now has yet to be identified but is an Asian male believed approximately 50 years of age,” added Lt. Valenta. “That person has been taken to the hospital and pronounced deceased. We do have a couple of subjects detained that are going to be the suspects, so we do believe right now we have this resolved.”

The Clark County Coroner’s Office will release both victims’ identities.

This is an ongoing investigation, and the identity of the suspects has not been released.