‘Without provocation:’ 2 arrested in connection with deadly casino brawl

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— Two people have been arrested in connection with a large fight at Laughlin casino that left a man dead last summer, records obtained from Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department

Julio Arrezola-Rodriguez, 47, and David Cruz, 45, were both charged with murder.

Police said the pair were involved in a large fight outside the Aquarius Casino Resort located at 1900 S. Casino Drive at about 1:20 a.m on July 30.

Police said the victim, Alejo Jack Areyan, 44, a California man, was with a group of people that got into a verbal altercation that Arrezola-Rodriguez and Cruz were a part of.

Both groups came together near the exit that led to the parking garage, at which point Cruz punched another man “without provocation.”

That lead to a brawl, during which Areyan punched Cruz from behind, according to court documents.

Arrezola-Rodriguez came over to help and started beating up Areyan, police said.

The victim fell to the ground and at that point, both Cruz and Arrezola-Rodriguez continued to punch, kick and stomp on Areyan’s face.

The pair fled the scene and left Areyan on the ground, police said.

The victim was taken to Western Arizona Regional Medical Center in Bullhead City where he later died.

The Mohave County medical examiner’s office ruled Areyan died of blunt force head trauma due to an assault, and the death was ruled as a homicide.