With rising rental costs, learn how to stand out in the rental home market

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Rising rent costs have been an ongoing issue around the valley. Yesterday, 8 News Now shared a new report that shows a 45% increase from last year.

As prices go up, many viewers have reached out to 8news now about the challenges they face to stay afloat.

We have been receiving emails and calls from viewers about rent hikes, even going up hundreds of dollars.

One resident tells 8 News Now that her rent hike of almost $200 forced her to need a job after being retired.

Marianne Cook, a resident in Centennial Hills, says she has been living at her apartment complex since 2018. She is 67-years-old, retired, and on a fixed social security income.

Recently, she was told her rent was going up by $181 a month for a two-bedroom one bath apartment.

When she tried to negotiate, she says management told her:

“I pay my rent on time and was never late. How about a break? Look at others that couldn’t pay their rent and were evicted.

She says part of the problem is due to so many people not being able to pay rent, leaving others to bear the burden of paying higher rent.

Cook says prices are high around her neighborhood and relocating to another part of the valley would mean an additional cost on top of down payments and moving fees.

Her solution was to get a part-time job to avoid more problems.

Cook’s new rent hike goes into effect in November but she’s nervous about how long she can keep working.

If you are looking to move, we got some tips from a local real estate agent in the video above.