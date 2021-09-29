With extended shipping delays, consumers are encouraged to shop early

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Everything from Christmas trees, bikes, and even clothing is getting delayed.

Many people say they are trying not to panic when their packages don’t arrive on time.

Brian Gordon, a principal with Applied Analysis, says there have been reports of delays of cargo being able to get into Los Angeles and the Long Beach Ports in Southern California.

This is creating potential havoc for businesses, residents, and consumers all throughout the southwest portion of the United States.

A total of 50 to 90 billion dollars worth of goods are being held up possibly through the month of October and could extend through the holiday season.

“There’s about a million jobs here in Southern Nevada that are dependent on their ability to process goods and make those sales to end consumers. And that puts at least some portion of those positions potentially in jeopardy,” Gordon added.

Gordon encourages everyone to not wait for their holiday shopping and get ahead of the game now in order to avoid seeing what we saw last year.

He also wants to remind people that if you see some items at your store missing, simply be patient